NBA Rumors: 1 Unlikely move or player every team should be thankful for this season
Oklahoma City Thunder
Thankful for: The bold move for Isaiah Hartenstein
Heading into the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder were clearly one of the most talented and deepest teams in the Western Conference. However, much of that changed when it was announced that Chet Holmgren was going to miss months because of an injury. At best, Holmgren is going to be able to return at the end of the season because of a hip injury. Thankfully, the move to sign Isaiah Hartenstein, which I would imagine was quite polarizing, is looking more and more genius right now.
Even though Hartenstein is not the versatile player that Holmgren is, he will at least cushion the blow of losing such a talented core contributor. The hope is that Hartenstein will be able to hold the fort down until Holmgren is able to make a return. Ideally, Holmgren would return with time to get his feet back under him before the start of the NBA Playoffs. But even if he doesn't, the Thunder's season isn't entirely over because of Hartenstein. What a move by OKC, one they should be thankful they made.
Orlando Magic
Thankful for: Franz Wagner's willingness to be a No. 2
The fact that the Orlando Magic have been able to survive (at least thus far) after losing Paolo Banchero so far this season is a huge testament to how good of a supporting cast is in place. However, specifically, I do believe it speaks to just how good Franz Wagner is. He's been huge as he's had to step in as the team's No. 1 without Banchero. Not only has he helped the team remain afloat in the Eastern Conference, but he's assisted as the Magic have looked consistently like one of the second-tier contenders. Playing at that level without Banchero is not an easy feat.
What the Magic should be most thankful for this holiday season is the fact that Wagner is willing to be a No. 2 when he has the clear potential to be a team's primary scoring option on most nights. The fact that he's willing to play second fiddle to Banchero is what makes the Magic that dangerous in the East. And as this young team continues to develop, they're only going to be more and more dangerous because of their individual sacrifices for the betterment of the team.