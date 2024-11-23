NBA Rumors: 1 Unlikely move or player every team should be thankful for this season
Philadelphia 76ers
Thankful for: The decision to draft Jared McCain
There's no sugarcoating it; the Philadelphia 76ers are a mess. This is a team that looks like a team that has no business competing in the Eastern Conference and one who can't seem to get healthy. If it's not one player, it's another. Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid have all missed extended time this season because of injuries and it's hard to see how that's drastically going to change over the next couple of months. Despite all the negativity that is currently surrounding this team, there has been one saving grace - Jared McCain.
In the face of an uncertain future, the Sixers have seemingly hit big-time on the selection of McCain in the 2024 NBA Draft. As the draft class continues to disappoint as a whole, McCain has been an unlikely bright spot. Right now, it would not be outlandish to say that he's probably the favorite to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award. He's been that good. Taking it a step further, the argument could be made that he's also been the Sixers' best player so far this season.
Phoenix Suns
Thankful for: Move for Tyus Jones
As the Phoenix Suns have had to play the last couple of weeks without Kevin Durant, it's become abundantly clear that he's the key part of their success so far this season. However, if there's one other move that has helped settle down this core, it was the move for Tyus Jones during the offseason. After signing Jones in free agency, it's completely changed the way this core has played together. Jones can be the primary playmaker and ball-handler and it's certainly helped take a ton of pressure off their big 3.
Before the injury to KD, the move for Jones was paying dividends. The Suns should be thankful for it, especially considering that he took a pay cut to sign in Phoenix. In this era of the NBA, there aren't many players willingly taking less money without the guarantee of a championship. However, that's exactly what Jones decided to do and at least through the first month of the season, before the injury to KD, it was beginning to pay off.