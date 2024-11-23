NBA Rumors: 1 Unlikely move or player every team should be thankful for this season
Dallas Mavericks
Thankful for: Klay Thompson's disrespect
After making a somewhat unlikely run to the NBA Finals last season, the Dallas Mavericks entered the summer with the priority of continuing to add around their championship core. While it would have been easy for the Mavs to simply sit on their hands during the offseason, this is a team that came out aggressive and hoped to pry Klay Thompson away from the Golden State Warriors in free agency. But the Mavs signing away from the Warriors doesn't happen unless there's a layer of disrespect that has already been planted.
That's why the Mavs should be thankful for the "disrespect" that the Warriors showed Klay through his entire process heading into free agency. If it wasn't for that, it's hard to imagine that Klay would ever leave Golden State. He had a great thing going with the Warriors and will still end up being remembered as one of the greatest Warriors of all time. Now with the Mavs, Klay has the opportunity to add another chapter to his already illustrious career.
Denver Nuggets
Thankful for: Nikola Jokic's consistent greatness
It's hard to think that just two seasons ago, the Denver Nuggets had won their first NBA championship in franchise history. After a disappointing championship defense last season, this is the team that entered the offseason with plenty of questions about their future. After losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency to the Orlando Magic, the Nuggets were left licking their wounds once again. They managed to acquire Russell Westbrook but that swap hasn't paid all that many dividends for the team.
But if there's been one consistent for the Nuggets so far this season, it's been the continued and consistent greatness of Nikola Jokic. Quite frankly, I'm not sure where the Nuggets would be if it wasn't for Jokic's continued greatness this year. Jamal Murray has taken a bit of a step back and after losing two key contributors in each of the last two offseasons, it does seem as if the lack of depth is finally catching up with Denver. Especially with how this season has started for the Nuggets, it's hard to imagine where this franchise would be without Jokic right now.