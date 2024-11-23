NBA Rumors: 1 Unlikely move or player every team should be thankful for this season
Memphis Grizzlies
Thankful for: Jaren Jackson Jr.'s offensive leap
Even though the Memphis Grizzlies are in a pretty good position to make a move up the Western Conference standings as we get deeper into the regular season, we've yet to see this team truly hit their stride as a group. Part of that is due to injuries. But as this team gets healthy and as Ja Morant continues to find his rhythm after an entire season away from the game, there's been one player who has helped stand in the gap throughout the team's inconsistencies to begin this season - it's Jaren Jackson Jr.
Admittedly, I was not sold on JJJ's offensive production from last season. I believe a big part of that was due to Morant's injury. However, JJJ, at least to start the season, is proving that his offensive leap was not a mirage. So far this season, he's been the team's leading scorer once again. As the Grizzlies continue to find their footing as a team this year, I'm not sure where this team would be in the Western Conference standings if it wasn't for the continued offensive development of JJJ.
Miami Heat
Thankful for: Bam Adebayo's patience
It's been a pretty average year to begin this season for the Miami Heat. Considering the inactivity they showed during the offseason, that's not all that surprising. However, there are some clear issues with this roster and I'm not quite sure how this season is ultimately going to end for the team. One thing is clear, though, and it's that this team would be in an even worse situation if it wasn't for Bam Adebayo's continued patience through this entire process. Things are likely going to get worse before they get better for the team and it does seem as if Bam is ready to go down this path.
Even by his production this season, you can tell how bad things are for the team right now based on how ineffective Bam has been this year. He's clearly not comfortable in the role he's being asked to play at the moment and something does feel off with his game so far this season. It'll be interesting to see how this trend continues over the next couple of months, but it's hard to watch the Heat play right now. Miami should be thankful that Bam is willing to see this tough patch through...for now.