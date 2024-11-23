NBA Rumors: 1 Unlikely move or player every team should be thankful for this season
Milwaukee Bucks
Thankful for: The championship run in 2021
The demise of the Milwaukee for this season may have been exaggerated to a certain extent so far this year, especially considering that Khris Middleton hasn't even made his season debut. But even if the Bucks are able to stabilize themselves and work their way back up the Eastern Conference standings, I'm not sure they have much of a shot to win a championship this season (unless they're able to make a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline). And if that is indeed the case, it's almost impossible not to feel as if the end is near for this championship window.
As the end for this core quickly approaches, which is something that can't be completely denied at the moment, this franchise has to be thankful for its championship run in 2021. Had the Bucks gone 12 years without winning a title with Giannis, his tenure would've been remembered as a huge failure. The fact that the team was able to win a title in 2021 does take a ton of pressure off the team as they prepare for what lies ahead. We may or may not be nearing the end of Giannis in a Bucks uniform. If it is, they'll always have that run in 2021.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Thankful for: Finding a superstar in Anthony Edwards
There have been some growing pains that the Minnesota Timberwolves have had to experience so far this season after trading Karl-Anthony Towns during the offseason. However, this is a team that is still expected to play a big role in determining which team will represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals. One of the bigger reasons why is the continued emergence of Anthony Edwards as a superstar in the league. This holiday season, that's one thing the Wolves must continue to be grateful for.
At this point, it's safe to say that Edwards has been even greater than the Wolves believed he'd be when they drafted him as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Because of Edwards, the outlook for the Wolves has completely changed in the last calendar year. Especially after clearing up cap space after the trade of KAT, the vibes are up in Minnesota and this is a franchise whose best years could still very well be in front of them.