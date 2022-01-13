NBA Rumors: 10 Bench players who could have surprise value on the trade market

Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have looked improved so far this season as are still technically in the picture to compete for a spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. I'm not sure if they'll be able to remain in this spot for the entire season, but this is a team that has shown some life this season. If the Pistons do get to a point where they want to embrace a seller role at the NBA Trade Deadline, there is one player who could be an interesting candidate on the trade block. And that's Malik Beasley.

On a one-year contract, it wouldn't be all that surprising for the Pistons to explore his trade market. Beasley signed with the Pistons in part to rebuild his reputation across the league. So far this season in Detroit, he's done a good job of accomplishing that. Averaging 16 points per game on 41 percent shooting from 3-point range, there's reason to believe that he could be an attractive trade target for a few contenders out there looking for an added scorer off the bench or shooting on the perimeter.

Tre Mann, Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets got off to an encouraging start to the season but an eight-game losing streak, while also dropping 12 of their last 15 games, has all but erased it. At this point, it would be surprising if the Hornets didn't emerge as a seller heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. While it would be surprising for the Hornets to look to sell off any of their young core players, there is one other candidate that they could come to the conclusion of trade. Tre Mann could be one fairly strong trade candidate.

Acquired at last year's NBA Trade Deadline, Mann could emerge as a trade candidate this season. In the final year of his contract, if the Hornets aren't sold on giving him a long-term deal, they could always flip him at the deadline for draft compensation. Even though he's having a solid year, it's hard to imagine him being a huge part of the team's future with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller already on the roster.