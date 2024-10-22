NBA Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions for the 2024-25 NBA season
The start of the 2024-25 regular season has finally arrived. The NBA season begins with the new-look New York Knicks facing off against the defending champion Boston Celtics, which will lead into the nightcap between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers. Even though the majority of teams don't open their season until later in the week, opening night always offers plenty of early-season intrigue.
As the regular season begins, we'll explore 11 extremely bold predictions for 2024-25.
Victor Wembanyama will be the best player in the NBA by the end of the year
Let's start off our yearly bold predictions article with a bang. I predict that by the end of the 2024-25 NBA season, Victor Wembanyama will be considered the best player in the NBA. It may be a bit bold and premature for Wemby but I do believe he has all the tools to be the face of the league. With the momentum he's built through his rookie season and then in the Olympics, I do believe there's a shot that happens this year.
There are very few holes, if any, in his game and I believe that Wemby is going to have a huge sophomore season as San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich begins to take the training wheels off. Wemby has the chance to be the most dominant two-way player in league history and I predict we're going to begin to see that this season.