NBA Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions for the 2024-25 NBA season
The Oklahoma City Thunder will win the West
If my belief in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn't enough of an indication of what I believe the Oklahoma City Thunder could end up accomplishing this season, let me double down with this most recent bold prediction. I predict that the Oklahoma City Thunder will take another step forward and they will win the Western Conference. Last season, they entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and fell at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals. Now, with plenty more experiences and added depth, I believe it's the Thunder's time to step up in a big way.
I'm not sure if the Thunder will end up winning the NBA Finals but they'll have as good of a chance as any other team in the West. They are one of the deepest teams in the league and if their young core continues to take steps forward in their development, there's very little standing in the way of even more success.
The Thunder's time has finally arrived. After years of building to this moment, the Thunder could be on the precipice of a magical season.