NBA Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions for the 2024-25 NBA season
The Golden State Warriors will finish as a top 4 seed in the West
Maybe I'm putting too much stock in how a team has looked in pre-season but I do believe there's something to like about the Golden State Warriors heading into the start of the regular season. As the start of the new year arrives, I predict that the Warriors will finish as a top-4 seed in the Western Conference. Even though the West is considered extremely competitive and deep, there's little certainty at the top. I believe a team like the Warriors, if things do fall right, could reemerge as a legit contender this season.
I'm not sure if the Warriors are built to win a championship this season but they are a talented group. And if they are able to find continuity quickly, this is a team that could surprise some teams in the West. And if Steph Curry continues to play at a superstar level, the Warriors will have a player who can carry them in crunch time.
I predict the Warriors will finish as a top 4 seed in the Western Conference. I'm not sure how the Warriors will fare in the playoffs but they should be able to have a good run in the regular season.