NBA Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions for the 2024-25 NBA season
The Milwaukee Bucks will continue to fall apart
On paper, the Milwaukee Bucks should be considered a championship contender in the Eastern Conference. However, over the past couple of seasons, this is a team that has continued to fall apart when it mattered most. And not much changed even after the team acquired Damian Lillard last offseason. The Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo dynamic wasn't as great as perhaps the team hoped it would be when they initially made the deal and heading into this season, there are many questions that remain unanswered on that front.
Heading into this season, things could go incredibly good or bad for this franchise. My one bold prediction for the Bucks is that the blueprint will continue to fall apart for the team. I believe the move for Lillard will end up being a bad move for the Bucks and will force them into some big changes next offseason.
The Bucks will probably still make the playoffs but I can't envision this team making much noise with how talented the rest of the East has become over the last couple of seasons. I believe this core's championship window has closed.