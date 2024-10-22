NBA Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions for the 2024-25 NBA season
It will finally click for the Phoenix Suns, will make WCF run
At least on paper, the Phoenix Suns have one of the most talented rosters in the league. Led by one of the most talented trios in the league (Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal), the Suns should be better than they were last season. Last year, they finished as sixth seed and were swept out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Finishing as the sixth seed aside, that type of finish in the playoffs should be unacceptable. After making a few additions this offseason, the hope is that will change this season.
In fact, I'm under the impression that it will. My prediction for the Suns heading into this year is that they will finally figure things out and will make a run to the Western Conference Finals. If the Suns are ever going to figure it out, this could be the perfect year for it to all come to fruition. There are not many certainties atop the West, and the Suns have the top-tier talent to compete with any team.
I could be very wrong about this team but I believe the Suns do have a run in them. They're too talented to not compete.