NBA Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions for the 2024-25 NBA season
The San Antonio Spurs will make the Play-In Tournament
Coupling off my prediction that Victor Wembanyama will be considered the best and most complete player in the NBA after this season, I have an additional prediction that includes Wemby (and his team). My bold prediction for the San Antonio Spurs is that they will surprise the masses and make the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. This would be out of left field and be considered a huge jump for the team's development. But that's how much I believe in Wemby as he continues to develop as a player.
It won't be easy but I do believe the Spurs will have an outside chance to finish as the 10th seed in the conference. I don't think they'll make the top 8 in the West but believe they'll get some valuable experience by participating in some postseason activity - and it could end up paying dividends for the young team in the future.
The Spurs will factor in the Western Conference of the first time with this young core.