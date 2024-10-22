NBA Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions for the 2024-25 NBA season
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will win the NBA MVP
Looking at the landscape of the NBA, I had a difficult time in trying to find a natural NBA MVP candidate. I do believe there could be some voter fatigue for Nikola Jokic and it doesn't appear as if Joel Embiid is going to play enough games this season to qualify for the award. I find it hard to believe that anyone on the loaded Boston Celtics will get enough votes. With the Minnesota Timberwolves taking a bit of a step back, that would effectively eliminate Anthony Edwards. That leaves me with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a potential favorite heading into the start of the season. And the more I think about it, the more I like the idea of SGA willing the NBA MVP this season.
I predict that SGA will continue to play at a high level on the offensive end of the floor as he leads the Oklahoma City Thunder to new heights. The Thunder made a couple of key additions this offseason but SGA is still the focal point for the team and he's going to be the biggest reason why they're successful or not this year.
It would be a great story to see a player like SGA win the NBA MVP award as the league continues to push a new era of star players.