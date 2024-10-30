NBA Rumors: 11 Frighteningly bad early-season narratives fans should be worried about
The Boston Celtics will cakewalk to another championship
There may not be many certainties through the first week of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the Boston Celtics are certainly one. And with how they've dominated teams through the first four games of the season, the argument could be made that the Celtics are going to cakewalk their way to another NBA Championship. Boston has been especially impressive against some of their biggest Eastern Conference rivals. On opening night, they obliterated the New York Knicks by 23 points - and it didn't even feel that close. A couple of nights ago, they beat the Milwaukee Bucks by 11.
The scariest part of the Celtics is the fact that they're not even 100 percent healthy yet. Kristaps Porzingis is still sidelined with an injury and is not expected back until the second half of the season.
In what would be somewhat of a deflating end to the season, it does appear as if the Celtics are on a collision course to win a second-straight NBA Championship with little to no resistance.