NBA Rumors: 11 Frighteningly bad early-season narratives fans should be worried about
Tyrese Haliburton has fallen off superstar trajectory
Struggling toward the latter portion of last year's regular season and at various points in the playoffs, many assumed that Tyrese Haliburton was just dealing with post-injury woes. However, after a slow start to this season, perhaps there is something more at play here. With the way he ended last year and how he has begun this season, the conclusion can be made that Haliburton may have fallen off a superstar trajectory. And if that does end up being the cast, it completely changes the outlook for the Indiana Pacers.
Through the first four games of the season, Haliburton is averaging just 14 points, five assists, and five rebounds on 34 percent shooting from the field and 26 percent shooting from 3-point range. It's certainly impacted the Pacers as they've gotten off to just a 1-3 start to the season.
I'm sure Haliburton will bounce back to a certain extent over the next few weeks but I do believe the narrative around him has certainly changed.