NBA Rumors: 11 Frighteningly bad early-season narratives fans should be worried about
The Denver Nuggets need a reset - to a certain extent
The Denver Nuggets are 2-2 but they've fought tooth and nail to get to that respectable of a record. In their two wins, they needed overtime to dethrone the undermanned Toronto Raptors and lowly Brooklyn Nets. That's not ideal and something is clearly off with this team. Nikola Jokic is still himself but the rest of the team around him has left a bit to be desired. Looking at the stat sheet, the Nuggets are still putting up numbers. But it does appear - and feel - as if something is missing from the team. And I'm not quite sure what it is.
Either way, it has to be considered concerning for the Nuggets. As a team, the Nuggets have an average offensive rating and a bottom-third defensive rating. That's not all that surprising considering they had to inch out two wins in overtime so far this season.
The more I watch the Nuggets the more I begin to believe that some sort of reset needs to happen. I'm not sure if they completely rebuild around Jokic but it wouldn't be all that surprising to see them reshuffle the supporting cast around him.