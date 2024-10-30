NBA Rumors: 11 Frighteningly bad early-season narratives fans should be worried about
The New York Knicks may have made a mistake with bold offseason moves
I wouldn't say the New York Knicks have gotten off to a "bad" start to the season but there are some concerning signs. Losing to the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers is not terrible, especially considering the Knicks are still trying to figure out how to play with each other effectively. However, there are times when it doesn't feel as if this starting 5 fits all that seamlessly on the floor. It's not surprising as they continue to try to find a middle-ground with each other, but it's certainly something to keep an eye on.
The regular season was always going to be considered a grind for the Knicks. This is a team that will ultimately be judged by what they are able to accomplish in the postseason. But the more I watch this team struggle through their early-season growing pains, the more I wonder if they made a mistake with how bold they were during the offseason.
The Knicks made their "big" moves and unloaded their clip this past summer. If they don't win a championship in the next 2-3 years, this past summer will be remembered as a massive mistake for the franchise.