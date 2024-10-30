NBA Rumors: 11 Frighteningly bad early-season narratives fans should be worried about
The Sacramento Kings may not have improved enough
Heading into the offseason, the belief was that the Sacramento Kings were going to be aggressive in hopes of improving in a way where they would reemerge as a dark horse contender in the Western Conference. Adding DeMar DeRozan and re-signing Malik Monk were a huge part of those plans. However, through the first week of the season, the Kings are experiencing similar struggles from last season (losing to playoff teams) and I can't help but wonder if this team didn't improve enough to make a difference at all.
Time will ultimately tell if this narrative is proven right or not but the Kings could very well find themselves in the same position as last year. And it gets even worse considering De'Aaron Fox is using this year to determine what he wants to do in the future.
If the Kings have another disappointing end to their season, it could bring about some big questions about Fox's future with the team. A lot of the season still has to be played out, but it's clearly not an ideal start for Sacramento.