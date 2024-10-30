NBA Rumors: 11 Frighteningly bad early-season narratives fans should be worried about
Ja Morant desperately needs help in Memphis
The Memphis Grizzlies have had a hot and cold start to the season and we probably haven't even seen the best of Ja Morant yet, but one thing is becoming abundantly clear for the team - and it's that Morant needs more help. With all due respect to Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., I'm not under the impression that those two players are going to be the supporting cast that helps this team compete for a championship in the Western Conference. Add in that Marcus Smart continues to struggle offensively, and this team may be at a crossroads.
Smart was acquired to be somewhat of a final championship piece and he's been everything but that in the year-plus he's been in Memphis. If the Grizzlies want to seriously compete in the West, something has to give. And while it starts with Morant getting back on track, it's almost equally as important for the front office to surround him with a stronger supporting cast.
Otherwise, there's a very good chance that this season ends up being a big waste for the Grizzlies in the long run.