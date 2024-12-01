NBA Rumors: 20 Shocking revelations from the first quarter of the 24-25 season
Lauri Markkanen deserves to be traded
In what should probably be a surprise to no one, the Utah Jazz are once again on pace to finish with one of the worst records in the NBA this season. At this point, it's hard to see where the Jazz go from here and unless they find an absolute star from day one in the 2025 NBA Draft, which I suppose is a possibility, it's hard to envision how this team is going to right the ship quickly. Because of that, it's hard to not get to the conclusion that Lauri Markkanen probably deserves to be traded away from the Jazz at this point.
It's hard to see an All-Star talent like Markkanen being "wasted" away on the roster. If the Jazz aren't going to make a big move in the next few months, the Jazz need to do right by Markkanen and trade him. After signing the long-term extension last offseason, Markkanen has his guaranteed money and at this point, he would probably be open to a trade. He's probably never going to demand one but Utah needs to do what's right for not only him but also the franchise in the long run. The Jazz aren't close to competing and they need to stop operating as they are on that front.
The New Orleans Pelicans need to move on from Zion Williamson
In fairness to the New Orleans Pelicans, this is a team that has been completely decimated by injuries. Before this season was even able to get off the ground, it was pretty much over for the Pelicans. And with the most recent injury (or death blow) to Zion Williamson, this may be the ideal opportunity for New Orleans to take a strong look at themselves in the mirror and figure out what they want and what's realistic moving forward. The Pelicans may want to win with this core but they need to figure out whether it's realistic or not. To be perfectly honest, it may not be.
And if they agree that it isn't at this point, it's probably time for the team to trade Zion to begin a new build for the franchise. Zion is great when he's healthy. The problem is, at least through the first few seasons of his career, Zion hasn't been healthy all that much. And as long as that continues to be the case, it's going to be increasingly impossible for the Pelicans to ever break through in the Western Conference. With the way this season has begun, it may be time for the Pelicans to revisit the possibility of trading Zion.