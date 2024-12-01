NBA Rumors: 20 Shocking revelations from the first quarter of the 24-25 season
The Orlando Magic are the third-best team in the East
During the NBA offseason, it was hard not to praise the moves made by the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. Heading into the start of this season, if there were any teams that were going to emerge as threats in the Eastern Conference to the Boston Celtics, most assumed it would either be the Knicks or the Sixers. However, at least to start this season, the Knicks or Sixers haven't lived up to their pre-season hype. The Knicks, while they've had their flashes here and there, continue to show concerning trends of inconsistency.
The Sixers have been flat-out terrible to start this season. Most of that could be attributed to the lack of health but it's concerning either way. That has opened the door for a team like the Orlando Magic to step up in a big way. Even while playing the majority of the season without Paolo Banchero, who is out with an injury, the Magic have proven that they may be the third-best team in the Eastern Conference right now. Once Banchero returns, that may only become more and more clear.
Jalen Green is holding the Houston Rockets back
In what is quickly becoming the biggest surprise in the NBA this season, the Houston Rockets are currently sitting as the second seed in the Western Conference standings. At 14-6 through the first 20 games of the regular season, the Rockets are within shouting distance of the Oklahoma City Thunder who sit in pole position of the Western Conference. At this point, what the Rockets have been able to accomplish this season is much more than just a hot start to the year.
Whether they have staying power or not remains to be seen but it would be foolish to overlook how good Houston has been to start this season. However, despite their strong start to the year, there continues to be much evidence that Jalen Green is still holding the Rockets back. Most of the advanced statistics point to the Rockets playing so well despite Green at times this season. It's something that will have to eventually sort itself out and could lead to a big decision from the front office.