NBA Rumors: 20 Shocking revelations from the first quarter of the 24-25 season
The New York Knicks may have whiffed on trading for Mikal Bridges
Looking at the landscape of the Eastern Conference, there are many teams that could be labeled as disappointments to start the season. However, there may not be a bigger one at the top of the East than the New York Knicks. This is not to say that the Knicks have been terribly bad so far this season because they haven't. However, at the same time, the Knicks haven't been as special as many predicted they would be this year. When they made the offseason moves for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, that was the expectation for the team. Not to just be good, but to be special.
The Knicks have shown flashes of dominance but they've been too inconsistent. One player who has left a bit to be desired as an acquisition is Mikal Bridges. For what the Knicks gave up for him during the offseason (a total of five first-round picks), I'm not sure he's paid off on that front. We must remember that Bridges was acquired to be the final piece of the team's championship puzzle. I'm not sure he's been that so far this season for New York.
Steph Curry's championship window in Golden State may not be completely closed
Even though the Golden State Warriors currently find themselves in a bit of a slump, having lost four-straight games, there have been some encouraging signs from the team through the first quarter of the regular season. There have been enough positive signs to suggest that Steph Curry's championship window in Golden State may not be completely closed. Considering that was the assumption of many heading into the start of the season, this is good news for the team all around.
There is still a slight opportunity for the Warriors to return to contender status but if that's going to happen, they're going to need to make a splash move ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Whether the right move will be available for the Warriors remains to be seen. But, in theory, there's going to be a small opportunity for the Warriors to make a move and then emerge as a legit contender in the Western Conference this season, or perhaps even next year.