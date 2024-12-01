NBA Rumors: 20 Shocking revelations from the first quarter of the 24-25 season
The Indiana Pacers are stuck in mediocrity
After making a run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, there were many that were expecting big things from the Indiana Pacers - especially considering that the team wasn't even 100 percent healthy last year. However, through the first quarter of this season, the Pacers have left much to be desired. And I don't think it would be fair to criticize the Pacers without starting at the top. For the Pacers, you have to start all the blame with the failures of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.
This duo has left much to be desired together and because of their lack of greatness in helping push the Pacers forward, you can't help but wonder if this team may be stuck in mediocrity moving forward. After locking into both Siakam and Haliburton for the foreseeable future, the Pacers, for better or worse, are all-in on this dynamic duo. So far this season, this duo has been anything but dynamic for the team. At least through the first quarter of the season, the Pacers find themselves in East mediocrity.
The LA Clippers are a healthy Kawhi away from emerging as a contender
Having to start the season without Kawhi Leonard in the lineup has been everything but ideal for the LA Clippers. However, with all credit to them, the Clippers haven't been all that bad without Kawhi. In fact, I'd suggest that they've been a bit better than most expected them to be at this point in the season. Without Kawhi through the first six of seven weeks of the regular season, the Clippers have managed to remain within shouting distance of the second-seeded Houston Rockets.
That leads me to believe that the Clippers could be considered a Kawhi return away from potentially emerging as a strong dark horse contender in the West. Of course, much of that depends on what Kawhi the Clippers are going to be getting this season but there should be a bit of optimism in LA. And if the recent reporting is any indication, it does appear as if Kawhi could be closer to a return than many realize. Perhaps this season is not a "gap" year for the Clippers after all.