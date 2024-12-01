NBA Rumors: 20 Shocking revelations from the first quarter of the 24-25 season
The Toronto Raptors are closer than many realize
If you take a quick glance at the Eastern Conference standings, you will notice the Toronto Raptors near the bottom. At 5-15, the Raptors have objectively been one of the worst teams in the East; there's no denying that. However, at the same time, when you watch the Raptors, there is clear talent that jumps off the screen. I wouldn't say that the Raptors are your average bad team in the East. The talent is pretty evident for the team; it's the right formula that hasn't been identified just yet.
The Raptors could end up with one of the worst records in the league this season but I do believe that there's a scenario where this team could make the playoffs as soon as next year. That's how much I believe in this team's talent and potential. There's reason to believe that another year of experience and perhaps the addition of one more lottery prospect, especially in a strong 2025 draft, could make all the difference for this franchise. In many ways, the Raptors are closer than we often give them credit for.
The Phoenix Suns could win it all - if healthy
It's been a tale of two seasons for the Phoenix Suns so far this year. There's been the portion of the year in which the Suns have been healthy and then the portion where they haven't. As you would expect, the Suns were extremely impressive when they were healthy and then kind of fell apart without Kevin Durant in the lineup. And that's pretty much what I want to speak about here, and it's the fact that this team is extremely dangerous when healthy. So much so that I would say that they have the potential to win it all.
Here's all you need to know about the Suns so far this season. With Kevin Durant healthy and in the lineup, the Suns are 10-2. Without a healthy KD, the Suns are just 1-6. A healthy Suns team has the potential to win it all while an injured Suns team may not even make the playoffs in the Western Conference. What Suns team will we see for the majority of the season (and at the end) will almost certainly dictate what level of success this team is able to have. when it matters most. Either way, there are some positive signs for Phoenix to build on through the first quarter of the season.