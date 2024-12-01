NBA Rumors: 20 Shocking revelations from the first quarter of the 24-25 season
The Philadelphia 76ers are a disaster and may need to rebuild
Getting off to a 4-14 start to the season is not something that I believe the Philadelphia 76ers envisioned this year. Especially not after making one of the bigger splashes of the offseason in which they acquired Paul George away from the LA Clippers in free agency. While it would be simple to blame injuries, it does seem there is more at play with the Sixers. And unless something drastically changes soon, the Sixers could be in the midst of a lost season. That's the last thing this team needs.
While the team is naturally going to remain hopeful, it's hard to argue that the Sixers have been a disaster through the first quarter of the season. It's come to the point where there are genuine questions about this team's future that are being asked. It's not out of bounds to ask if the Sixers should consider a rebuild with the way they've played so far this season. I'm not sure that's a path the front office is ready and willing to go down, but it's a concern that the fan base is likely having to deal with at the moment.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have to retool their supporting cast
Making the unexpected run to the Western Conference Finals a year ago, there was NBA Finals buzz surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves heading into the start of this season. But through the first quarter of the season, the Wolves have left much to be desired in the way of a contender in the West. At this point, it's not even a question as to whether the Wolves could emerge as a contender. Right now, the Wolves have to be worried about escaping the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference.
The Wolves have been wildly inconsistent on both ends of the floor and while they continue to show signs of improvement on the defensive end of the floor it's their drop on that end of the floor compared to last season that has truly hurt the team this ear. Right now, the Wolves are struggling and don't have a clear identity. It's gotten so bad that even Anthony Edwards is beginning to feel the heat as he called out his own team after a loss a few days ago. I'm not really sure how this season ends for the Wolves but a retooling of the supporting cast may be needed.