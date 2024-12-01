NBA Rumors: 20 Shocking revelations from the first quarter of the 24-25 season
Alex Sarr is not saving the Washington Wizards
It's probably a bit premature to suggest that Alex Sarr is a bust and that wouldn't be fair at all. However, I would say that it's pretty fair to say that he isn't saving the Washington Wizards franchise at this point. As the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Sarr has left much to be desired and he's truly struggled through the first quarter of his rookie season. There are times when he does have moments of greatness but more often than not, he's struggled to find an offensive identity within the team.
That's not a formula for success for a young player in the NBA. Again, it's probably too early to say he's a complete bust but at this point, he may not even be viewed as a foundational piece of the franchise. It's safe to say that he has some work to do in order to play his way into that level of player for a Wizards team that is still on the ground floor of a complete rebuilding of their roster. At the very least, Sarr has left much to be desired for the Wizards so far this season.
The Sacramento Kings may need to completely rework their core
After making the bold move for DeMar DeRozan during the offseason, there was hope that this acquisition would help the Sacramento Kings take a much-needed step forward in the Western Conference hierarchy. However, to start the year, the Kings have left much to be desired as a playoff contender. At this point in the season, the Kings are sitting at 9-11 and outside of the top 10 in the standings in the Western Conference. With the way the Kings have played so far this season, it's almost impossible to wonder if it may be time for big changes in Sacramento.
The Kings have not taken the step forward that they thought they would this season. While their offense has slightly improved compared to last season, it's still not at a point where it can overcome the team's lapses on the other end of the floor. I don't think anyone would argue that the Kings are not talented. They are. It's just that I don't think they have the right mix in a supporting cast and the fact that their No. 1 and No. 2 "stars" do leave a bit to be desired compared to the rest of the contenders in the Western Conference. I'm not sure the Kings need to pivot to a rebuild, but it's clear their roster construction does need work.