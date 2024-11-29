NBA Rumors: 3 NBA Teams whose stock is trending upward, 3 to sell hard on
NBA Rumors: Looking at three teams whose stock is quickly rising and three whose stock it may be time to sell.
Most teams in the NBA have played roughly 20 regular-season games. While the standings are still very much in flux, we are getting a great understanding of what we can expect for the rest of the season. True contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and early-season trends are either holding true or falling off. For many teams, there's an understanding of what they are and aren't at this point in this season.
While there could still be much that changes, the first quarter of the season is very much a strong sample size that can be utilized to analyze and predict what we can expect in the NBA moving forward. In this article, we'll explore six teams whose stock should either be held onto because it is still rising or if we should be quick to sell on their strong starts to the season.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Trending upward
Through the first quarter of the regular season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been the best team in the NBA. Should they be considered the favorite to win the NBA Championship? That's another conversation. However, there's reason to believe that the Cavs are the real deal and have made that final leap toward championship contention. With the way this team has looked this season, it's hard to deny that they are a team whose stock is absolutely trending upward.
What you have to like best about the Cavs is that they may not even be playing at their ceiling yet. The Cavs have two young stars, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, who could still be getting better individually. That means that there could still be another level for the Cavs down the road this season. In addition, the Cavs have also been without Max Strus so far this season. As a starter for the team last year, there's a chance he could add even more value to this team once he returns from injury. The Cavs are a team to buy right now. They're trending upward with virtually no ceiling as a team.