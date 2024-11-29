NBA Rumors: 3 NBA Teams whose stock is trending upward, 3 to sell hard on
Houston Rockets: Time to sell
Who doesn't like a feel-good story in the NBA? That's exactly what the Houston Rockets have been through the first 20 games of the season in the Western Conference. At 14-6, the Rockets haven't lost back-to-back games all season long and are getting it done on the defensive end of the floor. It's been the driving force in the team's excellent play so far this season. However, call me crazy, but I'm not exactly sold on the idea that the Rockets are going to be a top-3 team in the Western Conference all season long.
There's a lot to like about the Rockets. At this point, you can't deny their strong start to the season. However, at the same time, I'm not entirely sold on this team because of their inconsistent offensive unit. There are times when the Rockets look explosive on that end of the floor. Then, there are times when it seems that this team is lost offensively. With the lack of a natural star player, I do believe this is something that will continue to get the team in trouble as we get closer to the push toward the playoffs.
I still don't trust Jalen Green as the team's primary No. 1 option and his play over the last few weeks pretty much reinforces those doubts. The Rockets aren't a bad team but I'm not sure they have enough star power to compete with the top teams in the Western Conference. I don't think the West is going to be so inconsistent over the next couple of months that the Rockets are going to be able to remain in the top 3 of the standings. Again, that's not a knock on the Rockets. It's a credit and respect to the rest of the conference.
What the Rockets have done so far this season is nothing short of impressive. However, I do believe that a regression to the mean could be coming for Houston. The Rockets are a bright young team that may still be a year or two (and a star addition) from truly emerging as a legit contender in the West. They're certainly on the right track but it's hard for me not to sell on this team when they're arguably playing their best possible basketball. It's hard to imagine the Rockets playing any better this season than they are right now. For me, it's probably best to sell on a young team like the Rockets at their peak.