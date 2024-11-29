NBA Rumors: 3 NBA Teams whose stock is trending upward, 3 to sell hard on
Milwaukee Bucks: Trending upward
After getting off to a 2-8 start to the season, it was easy to pile on the Milwaukee Bucks. After all, this was a team that entered the season with pretty high expectations. How could that not be the case for a team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard? However, for several reasons, this team has left much to be desired as a team. Part of that is due to injury and another part of that could be attributed to this team's lack of a consistent punch off the bench. No matter what is the main cause, the Bucks haven't been the championship contender that many believed they could be this year.
But over the last few weeks, the Bucks have done a great job of putting their terrible start behind them. Over their last eight games, the Bucks are 7-1 and are playing a much different brand of basketball. Their duo of Lillard and Giannis are showing more cohesiveness and this supporting cast is playing slightly better. When you have Giannis on the roster, sometimes that's all you need. The Bucks have looked like a completely different team of late and may be turning the corner on their slow start.
Despite their encouraging play of late, there's one variable that I like most about how the Bucks are performing of late - and it's the fact that this team is not even 100 percent healthy yet. What I am more encouraged about the Bucks is that Khris Middleton continues to progress toward a return and is very close to making his season debut for the team. That will certainly give this team another much-needed boost.
The Bucks may have gotten off to a forgetful start to the year; I'm not sure there's anyone who would argue with that. However, this is a team that has battled out of their early-season hole and is beginning to play much better basketball. Add in the fact that Middleton is on the verge of his season debut and there are many reasons why you should be buying stock in the Bucks or holding tightly to your investment in this team. Milwaukee is, without a doubt, a team trending in the right direction.