NBA Rumors: 30 Incredibly bold predictions for the 2025 calendar year

Philadelphia 76ers

1 Bold prediction: The Philadelphia 76ers will explore a rebuild away from Joel Embiid

I don't think there would be much pushback with the idea that the Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the Eastern Conference this season. To be perfectly honest, if the team doesn't have a historically strong run in the second half of the season to offset how they started the year, there's a chance that there could be a ton of questions to answer about their future heading into the offseason. In fact, my bold prediction for the Sixers is that they will, at the very least, explore what rebuilding away Joel Embiid would look like in 2025.

I still have my doubts that the Sixers would actually pull the trigger in doing so but I believe that it will at least be an option they may want to consider at some point in 2025. With how bad this season has gone, especially when it comes to Embiid's continued injury issues, it has to be a conversation that takes place behind closed doors. Again, I still don't believe the Sixers would make that decision after just one season with Paul George but the fact that it's even being speculated about tells you all you need to know about how bad it currently is for Philly.

Phoenix Suns

1 Bold prediction: This will be Kevin Durant's final season in Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns are a broken and incredibly flawed team. When the front office decided to make bold moves for superstar players, it seemed like a great plan. However, between the injuries and lack of a seamless fit, it's pretty safe to say that the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal is never going to work out as perhaps the front office hoped that it would. Assuming this season ends how I believe most think it will end for the Suns, another early playoff exit, I predict that this will be KD's final season in Phoenix.

If the Suns aren't able to make a deep playoff run again, I think KD will have had enough of the Phoenix experience and hope that he can get to a team that will give him one more solid shot at competing for a championship. It would be a move that the Suns may not pushback all that much against considering it would be at least somewhat smart for them to try to recoup some of the assets they sent out in the deals for KD and Beal over the past two years.