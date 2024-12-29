NBA Rumors: 30 Incredibly bold predictions for the 2025 calendar year

Utah Jazz

1 Bold prediction: Trade Lauri Markkanen

There may be a good amount of Utah Jazz fans who will disagree with me on this big bold prediction for the team but I do believe that with the lack of progress that the team has made over the last two seasons, it may be time to trade Lauri Markkanen. Now that he's been given the big contract, once his no-trade window expires, I'd strongly consider trading him if I was the Jazz. And, in the end, it would be something that will likely end up working out for both sides.

At this point in his career, Markkanen would be better suited playing for a contender and the assets that Utah would get back in a deal for Markkanen would significantly help them as they look to establish a new foundation for their build. This is a move that probably should've happened last offseason but one that could very much come to full fruition during the 2025 calendar year. If it were to happen, it wouldn't be considered bad for either side.

Washington Wizards

1 Bold prediction: They will find a new face of the franchise in the 2025 NBA Draft

The Washington Wizards are clearly on the road to a complete rebuild for the franchise. As they continue to lean into that head into the NBA Trade Deadline with the potential of trading key veterans, this is a team that is going to be looking to find a new face of the franchise this offseason. One of my bold predictions for the Wizards heading into the new calendar year is that they will find a new cornerstone to build around in the 2025 NBA Draft. Loaded with plenty of superstar talent, the stars could be aligning for the Wizards this offseason.

Assuming the Wizards finish with a top-3 pick in the NBA Draft, the Wizards should feel strongly about their ability to find a new leader in the locker room. Ideally, the Wizards are probably hoping for Cooper Flagg, who currently sits atop most draft boards at the moment. However, the likes of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are also two prospects to keep a close eye on as we officially enter the early stages of the pre-draft process. We know the Wizards will be keeping close attention.