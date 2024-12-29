NBA Rumors: 30 Incredibly bold predictions for the 2025 calendar year

Brooklyn Nets

1 Bold prediction: The Brooklyn Nets will trade up for a top-3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft

The Brooklyn Nets have a bit of a problem on their hands. As a team that is likely going to completely dive into a complete rebuild, they're a bit more competitive than they should be considering they would greatly benefit from earning a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Right now, they're projected to pick No. 8 in the draft and for a team that will be looking for a new face of the franchise, that's not ideal by any means. The good news is that the Nets have the remedy to fix this current issue at the NBA Draft.

My bold prediction for the Nets heading into 2025 is that they will trade up for a top-3 pick in the NBA Draft if they don't organically land one in the draft lottery. Brooklyn has the assets and, to be quite frank, the need to earn a top pick. I'd imagine this is a team that would be willing to make such a swap if it came to it. The Nets are certainly a team to watch heading into the second half of the season.

Charlotte Hornets

1 Bold prediction: The Charlotte Hornets will move to trade LaMelo Ball

Over the last three years, the Charlotte Hornets have begun to take a turn in the wrong direction. They've seen a drop in wins over the last two seasons and appear to be on that same track this season. If the Hornets continue on this win pace the rest of this season, they're going to win under 20 games this year. That's not ideal for a team that is supposed to be making strides forward and not back. That's why I believe that there's a real chance the Hornets could look to trade LaMelo Ball at some point in 2025.

If the Hornets aren't progressing as a team, that means there might be room - or a need - for change. Considering Ball is supposed to be the cornerstone of this build, perhaps he may be the problem. For as good as Brandon Miller has been this season, it would be foolish to trade him. On the other hand, the Hornets have seen Ball transition from a young prospect to the player he is today. At this point, they know what he is and what he isn't. Maybe he knows he's not a cornerstone of a franchise type of player.