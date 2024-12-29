NBA Rumors: 30 Incredibly bold predictions for the 2025 calendar year

Chicago Bulls

1 Bold prediction: The Chicago Bulls will finally trade Zach LaVine

It's been more than a year now that the Chicago Bulls have been trying to trade Zach LaVine. At least so far, they haven't had much luck. However, I predict that the Bulls will finally get out from under the LaVine shadow at some point in the 2025 calendar year. If the recent rumblings are any indication, it does appear as if the trade interest surrounding LaVine has certainly risen of late. Whether or not that will lead to a deal taking place before the NBA Trade Deadline remains to be seen. However, at this point, there is at least a shot it happens.

Even though the Bulls will finally pull the trigger on a deal for LaVine, I don't believe the return will be that high but they'll finally be able to move on. That will be considered the true value for the Bulls in such a deal. LaVine is a good player still at this point in his career. At some point soon, at least one team is going to realize that and be open to a potential deal for the offensive-minded wing. I don't believe that's that outlandish of an idea.

Cleveland Cavaliers

1 Bold prediction: The Cleveland Cavaliers will win the 2025 NBA Championship

In the Eastern Conference, there hasn't been a team more consistently great than the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Boston Celtics may be the team that was garnering all the headlines and hype heading into the start of the season but it's been the Cavs have have looked like the best team in the NBA so far this season. The more they play, the more they continue to look like one of the most complete teams in the league. The big question is whether the Cavs will be able to put it all together when it matters most - in the postseason.

We don't know for certain, but this is a team that is going to be expected to do great things in the playoffs. And with how they've looked this season, I tend to buy what the Cavs are currently selling. That's why one of my bold predictions for the 2025 calendar year is that Cleveland will win the 2025 NBA Championship. Assuming they can remain healthy, this is a team that has the talent and experience to make a championship run. They may also now have the coach to make it all happen.