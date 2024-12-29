NBA Rumors: 30 Incredibly bold predictions for the 2025 calendar year

Detroit Pistons

1 Bold prediction: The Detroit Pistons will trade Jaden Ivey

The Detroit Pistons are off to one of their best starts in recent history and are on pace to break the 30-win mark in the season for the first time since 2018-19. However, I still believe there are big questions that the team needs to answer about the future of their young core. While Cade Cunningham appears to be a strong mainstay as a cornerstone building block for the future, finding legit supporting stars is now the difficulty for the franchise. As the Pistons continue to look to address that, I believe the Pistons will decide to pivot away from Jaden Ivey.

Even though he has improved so far this season, I'm not sold on his ability to be the long-term answer next to Cunningham in the backcourt. Because of that, I do believe the Pistons will keep their options open and that it will inevitably lead toward a trade of Ivey. If the Pistons aren't sold on Ivey being a star in this league, it wouldn't make much sense to continue to string him along. I believe Detroit knows that and will have to make a big decision on his future.

Golden State Warriors

1 Bold prediction: The Warriors will trade for a veteran superstar

If there's one thing that is almost a certainty heading into the 2025 calendar year, it's that the Golden State Warriors have big plans to make a huge upgrade to their roster. Whether or not they'll be able to make the right move remains to be seen. In theory, though, the plans are pretty clear for the Warriors. As they look to keep the Steph Curry championship window open, this is something the team is going to strongly consider. Whether it will happen at the NBA Trade Deadline or during the offseason remains to be seen. Nevertheless, I predict that the Warriors will trade for a veteran superstar at some point in 2025.

Of the players that could be in range for the Warriors to pounce on are Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, or Lauri Markkanen (if things change during the offseason). Those are a few names to keep a close eye on as the Warriors look to make a splash move sooner rather than later. No matter what happens at this year's trade deadline, the Warriors are a team that appears ready to make a big move via trade.