NBA Rumors: 30 Incredibly bold predictions for the 2025 calendar year

Houston Rockets

1 Bold prediction: Jalen Green will emerge as the odd man out

The Houston Rockets have been one of the biggest surprises in the Western Conference this season and it'll be interesting to see if they can continue to play at such a high level down the stretch. But at some point soon, the Rockets are going to have to identify which members of their young core are here to stay and which are somewhat expendable. To be perfectly honest, I do believe that the Rockets could end up trading Jalen Green at some point in 2025. I'd suggest that as my big bold prediction for the team.

Green has not looked like the best fit so far this season for the Rockets and there have been some stretches this season when it appeared as if the team was better when he was on the bench. Maybe that changes during the second half of the season and into the postseason but I do believe there's a chance the Rockets could use Green to secure a player that makes more sense as a fit on the team with the rest of this young core.

Indiana Pacers

1 Bold prediction: The Indiana Pacers will regret paying Pascal Siakam

The Indiana Pacers may never openly admit it but it's completely understandable if there are some within the organization that may already be regretting the decision to give the keys of the franchise to Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. Haliburton has recovered after a truly terrible start to the season but he continues to leave much to be desired as a No. 1 option for the Pacers. His production is still down overall and has the Pacers playing as an average (at best) team in the Eastern Conference.

Siakam has certainly been more consistent this season but also has never been considered a clear-cut No. 1 option in the NBA. Even in his days back with the Toronto Raptors, he was always viewed as a 1B or a supporting star for the team. Overall, I predict there is going to be a consistent level of regret for the Pacers in paying Siakam this past offseason. In fairness, there was no real other option that the Pacers had after making the move before last year's trade deadline.