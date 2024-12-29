NBA Rumors: 30 Incredibly bold predictions for the 2025 calendar year

LA Clippers

1 Bold prediction: The LA Clippers will enter a rebuild after this season

It's understandable that the LA Clippers didn't want to enter a rebuild in the first year of their new arena. It would've been difficult for the Clippers to attract fans. However, once this year is over and it becomes more and more clear that the team needs to move in a direction away from a Kawhi Leonard build, I can't imagine this team is going to be able to delay the inevitable. The Clippers need to rebuild their roster and probably sooner rather than later.

It's respectable that the team was able to retool their roster during the offseason and remain semi-competitive. However, even if the Clippers finish as a top 6 team in the conference this season, they're not going to win a playoff series unless they're completely healthy. Even then, it's far from a certainty. It may be time for the Clippers to throw in the towel on the Kawhi build and this offseason could be the perfect time for all that to come to fruition.

Los Angeles Lakers

1 Bold prediction: LeBron James will not finish his career with the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are just a few games off the pace to finish with a top-3 seed in the Western Conference but still appear to be a team that no one will consider a true threat unless they make a splash addition at the NBA Trade Deadline. While the Lakers continue to say that they're willing to make a big move, I'm not sure if I trust them. If the Lakers don't pull off a big move at this year's trade deadline, I'm not sure if LeBron James will trust the front office anymore either.

That's why I believe that there's a very real shot that LeBron may not finish his career with the Lakers. In an ideal world, the Lakers would make a move for a star player to ensure that LeBron finishes out his legendary career with the franchise. However, I also believe that LeBron will want at least one more shot at winning another title. If the Lakers don't give him that opportunity, it would make sense for him to look elsewhere. I predict the Lakers will not pull the trigger on a big move at the deadline and that it will lead to LeBron seriously thinking about demanding a trade during the offseason.