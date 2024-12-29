NBA Rumors: 30 Incredibly bold predictions for the 2025 calendar year

Memphis Grizzlies

1 Bold prediction: The Memphis Grizzlies will make the Western Conference Finals

The Memphis Grizzlies have quietly become one of the most consistent teams in the Western Conference. They are currently 21-10 and in the top 3 of the West standings. The fact that they've been this good so far this season with Ja Morant still not playing at superstar status is pretty impressive. That leads me to believe that when Morant does begin to hit his stride this season this team could truly take off as a huge threat in the conference.

Heading into 2025, my bold prediction for the Grizzlies is that they will put it all together once the NBA Playoffs begin and make the Western Conference Finals. This is a roster that is talented enough to make such a run and I believe that it will happen this season (assuming health). No one seems to be taking the Grizzlies seriously as a contender in the Western Conference and think they could end up surprising the masses.

Miami Heat

1 Bold prediction: Jimmy Butler will walk in free agency

The Miami Heat may find themselves at the center of one of the bigger stories in the NBA at the moment with all the Jimmy Butler noise but there doesn't appear to be any ending in sight - especially considering that Pat Riley has already put it on record that the team doesn't have any plans of trading their superstar wing. How that will all end up playing out at the NBA Trade Deadline remains to be seen. I believe that the big move will not come at the trade deadline but, instead, during the offseason.

I predict that the Heat and Jimmy are going to eventually find their way to a divorce but it won't come via trade. Jimmy will leave the Heat in free agency. Whether it will be via a sign-and-trade to a contender or leaving for less money remains to be seen. However, at this point, I'd be extremely shocked if the Heat did end up re-signing Jimmy during the offseason. Both could use some change in their lives and believe this offseason is the perfect opportunity for it to happen. Jimmy's days in Miami are numbered but he will play out the remainder of the season with the team.