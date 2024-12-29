NBA Rumors: 30 Incredibly bold predictions for the 2025 calendar year

Milwaukee Bucks

1 Bold prediction: The Milwaukee Bucks will trade Damian Lillard after this season

It's tough to predict what the future holds for the Milwaukee Bucks without knowing what awaits this team during the second half of the year and in the postseason. However, if I did have to make a bold prediction for the Bucks, I would say that there's at least a shot this team moves to trade Damian Lillard after this season. If the Bucks fall short of another deep playoff run and lose in round 1 or 2, I'd be surprised if there weren't whispers of a potential Lillard trade after this season.

The two years remaining on his contract could make it difficult to find a landing spot for Lillard if this was the move from the Bucks but there only needs to be one team for a deal to come to fruition. I'd have to imagine there will be a team looking to take a shot at Lillard for one or maybe two seasons (if he ends up opting out of the final year of his current deal). If the Bucks endure another premature playoff exit, it would be shocking if a big move wasn't awaiting this team during the offseason.

Minnesota Timberwolves

1 Bold prediction: Julius Randle will be one-and-done with the Wolves

The blockbuster trade of Karl-Anthony Towns right before the start of the season was quite odd. But I'd imagine this is a move that the Wolves made at least in part for the future. While it's hard for the Wolves to be happy about the move now, especially with how KAT has been playing so far this season in New York, it's one that could pay huge dividends after this season. This move was all about flexibility and, with all due respect, was never about the Wolves acquiring Julius Randle.

Randle has been a solid contributor to the team on the offensive end of the floor but the true value in the blockbuster trade was always future flexibility. My bold prediction for the Wolves is that Randle will be one-and-done for the Wolves and won't re-sign with the team when he almost certainly opts out of the final year of his contract with the team after this season. Randle will go searching for a long-term deal with financial security and the Wolves will be looking to find a supporting star that fits better next to Anthon Edwards.