NBA Rumors: 4 Dispiriting teams who should already be scouting the 2025 draft class
NBA Rumors: After dispiriting starts to the season, we explore four teams who should already be scouting the 2025 NBA Draft class.
Generally speaking, the early portion of the NBA's regular season is filled with promise and hope. However, for a few teams through the first few games of the season, much of that has been wasted. Because of dispiriting starts to the season, there are four teams that should already be scouting the projected top of the 2025 NBA Draft class. In this article, we'll take a closer look at each team and its unfortunate fatal flaws.
Toronto Raptors
Even though not much was expected from the Toronto Raptors heading into the start of the season, there was some quiet hope for the team surrounding their young, talented core. Getting off to a fast start to the season could've done wonders for this team. However, for one reason or another, the opposite has happened for the Raptors. And through the first few games of the season, it's looking more and more like another lost season for Toronto.
Perhaps the only saving grace for the Raptors is that they've had a pretty difficult schedule to begin the season, losing to three likely playoff teams through the first week of the season. Toronto can also rely on the fact that RJ Barrett hasn't played in a game so far this year. All that said, there's no question this team is quickly digging a hole for themselves that they may not be able to recover from.