NBA Rumors: 4 Dispiriting teams who should already be scouting the 2025 draft class
Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz entered this season with the hope that they can potentially jump into the race for the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference. While I wouldn't call that chance all that dead, even at 0-3, they certainly haven't gotten off to a strong start to the year. Aside from Lauri Markkanen, the team continues to struggle to find consistency.
To add injury to insult, second-year forward Taylor Hendricks is now expected to miss the remainder of the season after a freak injury. Utah has only played a few games so far this season and things are already beginning to unravel. If it wasn't clear before, it probably is now - the Jazz are likely going to approach the rest of the season as a potential catapult for next season.
I wouldn't say the Jazz are throwing in the towel on their playoff chances but the cruel reality of their situation could be setting in after just the first week of the year. Utah has some talented young players but this team still is another significant piece from making a tangible move up the Western Conference standings.