NBA Rumors: 4 Dispiriting teams who should already be scouting the 2025 draft class
Portland Trail Blazers
Through the first four games of the season, the Portland Trail Blazers are 1-3 and have shown little improvement from last year. It's still early on in the season and there's a lot that can change, but the early returns aren't great. Shaedon Sharpe still hasn't played in a game so far this season and Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons while productive, are still struggling with their overall offensive efficiency, and aside from Jerami Grant, there are few certainties on this team. It's difficult to envision how this team is going to make a big move up the Western Conference standings and compete for a Play-In Tournament spot.
That's not all that surprising considering this team is still early into their rebuild but it is somewhat disheartening because many believed this team had one of the most talented young cores in the conference.
It's early but there's no question that it would probably be in their best interest for the Blazers to start taking an early look at the possibilities that could come via the 2025 NBA Draft.