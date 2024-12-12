NBA Rumors: 4 Jimmy Butler trades that would help Miami Heat retool on the fly

The Washington Wizards join the party in a three-team trade

Even though it would probably be simple all around for both the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors to find a path toward a two-team deal, I'm not sure how realistic that will be in the end. Because of that possibility, if both sides are serious about finding a path toward a blockbuster deal centered around Jimmy Butler, there's a good chance that a third or fourth team is going to have to be involved. One team that could help push a deal across the finish line is the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards are a team that many suspect will be aggressive heading into the NBA Trade Deadline and it wouldn't be all that surprising to see them want to participate in other deals as a facilitator in an attempt to add a few other assets along the way. In this deal, they would help absorb some contracts in exchange for adding a young player while also getting a few draft picks for the future. Considering the Wizards are in no hurry to compete in the East, this is a trade they could easily jump into.

In this deal, the Heat would get Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Malcolm Brogdon, and Gary Payton II. The Warriors would receive Jimmy Butler, Jonas Valanciunas, and Haywood Highsmith. To make this deal go-round, the Wizards would acquire Terry Rozier, Nikola Jovic, De'Anthony Melton, Kevon Looney, a protected 2028 first-round pick (via GS), and two second-round picks (via MIA).

While the Heat and Warriors would have to sell the Wizards on how this deal could help them into the future, I don't think it would be a terribly difficult ask if it means they could get a quality young player in Jovic and three draft assets for the future. The Warriors would add a starting-caliber center and Jimmy to the equation along with an underrated two-way rotation player in Haywood. It's probably an easy "yes" for them too. The Heat would not only add two starters to their frontcourt in Wiggins and Kuminga, but they would also add an underrated combo guard in Brogdon. He's the type of player that could complete their backcourt rotation.