NBA Rumors: 4 Unpopular Jimmy Butler trades Miami Heat should be willing to pursue

The Miami Heat takes a flier on Michael Porter Jr.

As the Miami Heat look through some offers for Jimmy Butler, it's likely that they're going to be underwhelmed by what comes across their table. After all, Jimmy has made it clear he doesn't want to be in Miami and he's essentially on an expiring contract. That's not exactly the recipe for a strong return via trade. Even more so considering that he's an aging All-Star player whose game may not have much signs of aging gracefully. One rumored swap that could - or should - be of interest for the Heat involves one of the more polarizing players on the Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. I'd argue there's a hypothetical deal (which involves a third team) that both sides may want to explore.

In this deal, the Heat would get MPJ, Dario Saric, and a 2031 first-round pick from Denver. The Nuggets would get Jimmy and the Pistons (for participating as a third team to make this deal happen) would get Zeke Nnaji, Peyton Watson, and two second-round picks (one from Los Angeles and one from Miami).

Why the Miami Heat should consider the trade: This is easily one of the most unpopular trades amongst Heat fans, at least that's what you'd have to imagine. However, I do believe that the Heat may have to consider it if they are serious about trading Jimmy ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. And, to be perfectly honest, this is not that terrible of a deal. If Miami wants to emerge as a somewhat competitive team for the remainder of this season and perhaps into the future, taking a flier on MPJ wouldn't be the worst outcome for the Heat.

For all his faults as an overall star, MPJ is a talented offensive player. Coming out of college, MPJ was drawing comparisons to Kevin Durant. He hasn't been that player at all throughout the first few years of his career in the NBA but that's how naturally talented he is. And if the Heat does believe in their developmental system, perhaps they believe they could still get a little more out of his development over the next few seasons. The 2031 first-round pick from Denver could also be a bigger and much more valuable asset than many realize for the Heat at the moment. There's a very real scenario in which this deal ends up being the best one of the table for the Heat at the deadline.