NBA Rumors: 4 Unpopular Jimmy Butler trades Miami Heat should be willing to pursue

A blockbuster 3-team trade that lands Jimmy in Memphis

Even though the Memphis Grizzlies weren't considered a natural potential suitor for Jimmy Butler when the news originally leaked that he requested a trade away from the Miami Heat, the recent tea leaves seem to suggest that they do have a level of interest in the veteran All-Star wing. How much interest they actually have remains to be seen but at this point, you'd have to imagine they've at least made a call to gauge the asking price for Jimmy ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Perhaps in recruiting a third team, there is a possible deal that works for both Memphis and the Heat.

In this pitched deal, the Heat would receive Brandon Ingram (from the Pelicans) and Marcus Smart (from the Grizzlies. Memphis would receive Jimmy Butler and Alec Burks from the Heat and Daniel Theis from the Pelicans. New Orleans would get Jaime Jaquez Jr., Josh Richardson, and two second-round picks from the Heat, and one first-round pick from the Grizzlies. This could be viewed as quite a complicated deal but I do believe this is a move that could work for each team involved in the process.

Why the Miami Heat should consider the trade: In any potential deal for Jimmy if the Heat has any desire to remain competitive this season and into the immediate future, this is the type of blockbuster move they should be looking for. It may not ensure the Heat's future as a contender in the Eastern Conference but it will, at the very least, give the team some options moving forward. More than anything, that's what the Heat should value most in any deal of Jimmy - options and flexibility.

A package that lands them Brandon Ingram, who could be an expiring contract if Miami wants it to be, and Marcus Smart, who could help add much-needed depth to their backcourt, could be quite appealing to the team. There are a ton of moving parts that would certainly fall perfectly for this deal to work, which includes a willing participant in New Orleans, but this is an intriguing possible solution to make all parties happy in a situation that rarely ends with contentment across the board. I'd also imagine that the Heat is probably exploring such an offer heading into the deadline.