NBA Rumors: 5 Bold winners, 5 unanimous losers after a historic trade deadline

Chicago Bulls - Loser

Notable trade deadline moves: Traded Zach LaVine; kept Nikola Vucevic

Heading into this NBA Trade Deadline season, it was clear that the Chicago Bulls had at least two goals in mind. First, they needed to trade Zach LaVine and then probably Nikola Vucevic as well. If the Bulls were going to be able to move on and rebuild the roster, it had to all start with trading away two of the most expensive veterans on the roster. LaVine and. Vucevic were those players for Chicago. While the Bulls did manage to trade LaVine, they fell short of finding a deal for Vucevic.

Even though the Bulls managed to trade LaVine, it was one of those deals that left a bit to be desired. Jumping in on the De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs deal, the Bulls sent LaVine to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade. In return, the Bulls got Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, and their own 2025 first-round pick. Chicago basically got nothing of value in this deal other than an asset that was already originally theirs.

But the underwhelming return for LaVine or the team's inability to trade Vucevic may not even be the worst development for the team at the trade deadline. What was even more curious was the team's decision to sign Lonzo Ball to a two-year contract extension. Some teams never learn their lessons. Ball, who has missed the majority of his tenure with the Bulls due to injury was signed to a contract extension that, looking back, was completely unnecessary.

Even if the Bulls believe he's a good player, which he is when healthy, this is one of those signings that makes absolutely no sense. Another NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone for the Bulls and they've still refused to choose a direction for the franchise. Just when it appears that the Bulls are finally opening themselves up to the possibility of a rebuild, they turn around and make some odds moves to make their stance even more confusing.