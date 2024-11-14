NBA Rumors: 5 Dream trade ideas to help Lakers find new starting center
Lakers add a reliable veteran center
Why Clint Capela makes sense as a target: To be perfectly honest, there may not be a potential target that makes more sense for the Los Angeles Lakers than Clint Capela. Sure, he may no longer be at the peak of his career at this point. However, he has continued to show the ability to be a difference-making big on both ends of the floor. And in the lineup with the right playmakers, Capela could be a valuable piece of the Lakers pursuits to reemerge as a contender in the Western Conference.
At this point in his career, Capela is still averaging 11 points and seven rebounds on 66 percent shooting from the field. What the Lakers have to like about Capela most is that you know he's going to be in the right spots on the defensive end of the floor and that he's going to continuously play his part offensively. He doesn't need any iso opportunities on the offensive end to keep him happy and will make the most out of lob opportunities and cleaning up the basket off misses.
What a trade would look like: For one, there's no guarantee that the Atlanta Hawks would jump at the opportunity to trade Capela but in the final year of his contract, it would probably be wise for the team to at least explore the possibility. To make this deal work, the Lakers would have to craft a deal around Rui Hachimura's contract. Los Angeles could also throw in Max Christie (as an appealing asset) and Jarret Vanderbilt (for salary purposes) to make this deal legal. To add icing on the cake of this offer, the Lakers could include two future second-round picks. It would be foolish to waste a future first in this deal from the Lakers' point of view.
As a throw-in, the Lakers would also get Larry Nance Jr. in this deal from the Hawks. As a way to make the deal work, Los Angeles would get another big that could be in the team's rotation. Heading into the thick of the regular season and into the stretch run, it would be wise for the Lakers to get all the depth they could get in the frontcourt, especially as they search for ways to preserve the health and durability of Anthony Davis. In many ways, this deal could be considered as a great path toward the Lakers finding a new starting center.