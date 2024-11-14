NBA Rumors: 5 Dream trade ideas to help Lakers find new starting center
Lakers eye a star-caliber frontcourt
Why Nic Claxton makes sense as a target: It shouldn't take much selling for the Los Angeles Lakers to come around to the idea of targeting Nic Claxton ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. But with an uncertain future, it wouldn't be surprising for the Brooklyn Nets to explore every possibility over the next few months. Trading Claxton could be one of those. Even after paying him this past offseason, the Nets are likely staring down a long rebuild. Mabe the front office knows that and believes trading Claxton is the best path forward for both sides.
If so, Claxton would immediately rise as the top option for the Lakers as they pursue a new starting center. What differentiates Claxton from every other player on this list is the fact that he's still rising as a player and carries star potential. The duo of Anthony Davis and Claxton could create the best starting 4-5 duo on both ends of the floor. Claxton is just 25 years old and in the right system, he could have some All-Star potential in the future. Maybe the Lakers are the team that could get the most out of him moving forward. Playing next to AD wouldn't hurt.
What a trade would look like: The Los Angeles Lakers may not have been willing to include any first-round picks for a starting role player in the past but perhaps Claxton would change things for the front office. Because of his star potential, the Lakers would have to make an aggressive offer for the Brooklyn Nets to not hang up. That would almost certainly begin with the inclusion of Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht. The addition of Gabe Vincent would also be necessary for salary purposes.
In addition, the Lakers would have to make some draft compensation available in this offer. The Lakers could throw in a future first-round picks, and two future second-round picks. Mind you, Knecht is already included in this deal and he works essentially as another first-round pick. In essence, this deal could also be viewed in this light: The Lakers send Hachimura, salary, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks for Claxton. Would that be enough to pry the talented young big man away from the Nets? Who knows. But if the Lakers don't explore the option, that would be considered a massive misstep.