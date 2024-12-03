NBA Rumors: 6 Marquee offseason moves that teams may already be regretting
NBA Rumors: Breaking down six of the biggest offseason moves that teams may already be regretting through the first quarter of the season.
At around the first-quarter mark of the season, it's always fun to start looking back at some of the biggest moves from the offseason to see how they're panning out. Now that most teams have played at least 20 games in the regular season, this is the ideal time to start that yearly process. After an offseason that saw plenty of player movement, it's only natural to try and pinpoint which moves have worked and which are looking like more and more of a failure.
Through the first few weeks of the season, there are plenty of teams that are happy with how the offseason panned out. There are more than a few teams who have been rewarded for their aggressiveness during the offseason. However, on the other hand, there are other teams that have to be sitting with some regret at this point. As we proceed beyond the initial checkpoint of the NBA season, we break down six marquee offseason moves that teams may already be regretting.
The Houston Rockets re-signing Jalen Green to a three-year extension
The Houston Rockets have been one of the best teams in the league through the first quarter of the season. After their big win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday night, there's not much arguing with that. The big question for the Rockets revolves around how sustainable their strong start to the season will end up being. But, at least for now, the Rockets should be considered a potential dark horse threat in the Western Conference the deeper we get into the season.
But what makes the Rockets' entire situation this season all the more interesting is the fact that they may be playing at such a high level despite the struggles of Jalen Green. At this point, with how little overall development there has been through the last couple of years of his career, there could be some regret with the team signing him to a three-year extension this past offseason. Whether the Rockets are willing to admit it or not, there's a chance that he may not be a great fit on the team. If that is indeed the case, it could put the Rockets in a very odd situation.