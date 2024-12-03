NBA Rumors: 6 Marquee offseason moves that teams may already be regretting
The Detroit Pistons signing Tobias Harris
Over the past five seasons, the Detroit Pistons have not won more than 23 games in each campaign. Heading into the 2024 offseason, it was clear that the team was tired of losing and wanted to make a move that could help make a strong push up the Eastern Conference standings. The team's biggest move of the offseason consisted of signing Tobias Harris to a rich free-agency deal. The Pistons hoped that this signing would help on two fronts. First, Harris would help with strong on-the-court production. And second, that Harris would give the team a much-needed veteran presence.
Through the first quarter of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Pistons are certainly improved. However, I'm not sure how much of an impact Harris has truly made on the team. He's in the midst of one of the most inefficient offensive seasons of his career but has still managed to start every game this year for Detroit. He's been consistent in that way I suppose. But at this point, there has to be at least some regret with the signing of Harris if you're the Pistons.
Why there may be regret
For what the Pistons ended up paying Harris during the offseason (2 years, $52 million), the Pistons probably could've gotten a more effective player. Or at least one that is more productive. However, perhaps there is a big impact that Harris is making in the locker room that the general public doesn't know about. However, if there isn't, it's easy to see how the Pistons could've used the money in other and more effective ways. If there is any saving grace for the Pistons, it's the fact that they only gave Harris a two-year deal.
It was a small risk with the potential for a high reward. Considering that Harris is on pace to have one of the least productive seasons of his career thus far, it would be natural for the Pistons to have some regret about the signing. With how improved the Pistons may be to a certain extent, it would've been interesting to see how a more productive player would've helped boost this team in his place. While Harris hasn't been a huge disaster for the Pistons so far this season, he has left a bit to be desired as a veteran signing from the offseason.