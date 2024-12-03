NBA Rumors: 6 Marquee offseason moves that teams may already be regretting
The Philadelphia 76ers signing Paul George
The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2024 NBA offseason with high expectations. After James Harden had demanded a trade away from the team, the Sixers were looking to revamp the supporting cast around Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. With plenty of financial flexibility, the stage was set for the Sixers to make a big move during the summer. And that's exactly what they managed to pull off as they managed to pry Paul George away from the LA Clippers in free agency.
Landing arguably the No. 1 free agency of the summer, the offseason was viewed as a resounding success for the Sixers - even more so considering they were also able to add a couple of other upgrades to their supporting cast such as Eric Gordon and Caleb Martin. However, at least to start this season, the Sixers have not been able to take advantage of all the talent that they now have on their roster. Through the first quarter of the season, the Sixers are just 4-14 and have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.
Why there may be regret
At this point, considering the acquisition of Paul George hasn't nearly had the impact that perhaps the team thought it would, there has to be at least some level of regret from the front office. It's entirely too early to give up on the experiment altogether but there has to be some doubt that perhaps the team made the wrong decision in signing PG. With the contract that the Sixers gave PG (4 years, $212 million), the Sixers need him to be better than he has so far this season.
PG was signed as a player who could be the final piece of a championship puzzle for the Sixers. So far, he's been part of the team's struggles to start the year. The Sixers have admittedly been decimated by injuries; there's no denying that. At the same time, there has to be some real concern about whether or not the team may have made a huge mistake. The Sixers are all-in on the trio of Maxey, Embiid, and PG. At least so far this season, it's been everything but a smooth process.